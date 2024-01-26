Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $210.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $202.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day moving average is $193.07. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

