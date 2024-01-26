AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £118.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £118.95 ($151.14).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($165.18) to £125 ($158.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($171.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of AZN opened at £106.32 ($135.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £104.16 and its 200-day moving average is £105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,506.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,778 ($124.24) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($157.46).

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of £101.70 ($129.22) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($129,224.90). In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($129.22) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($129,224.90). Also, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £101.90 ($129.48) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($63,056.29). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

