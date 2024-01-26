Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$86.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

IMO stock opened at C$76.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.27. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market cap of C$40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.25 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3791946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

