Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $23.38

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

