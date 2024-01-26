Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $41.71

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.
NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $13.69 on Friday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
