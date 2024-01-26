Reviewing African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.33 -$329.91 million N/A N/A African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

This table compares TerrAscend and African Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

African Agriculture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TerrAscend and African Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00 African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Summary

African Agriculture beats TerrAscend on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About African Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.