Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) versus Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Financial Contrast

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) and Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Sekisui House pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Iida Group pays an annual dividend of C$54.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 320.0%. Sekisui House pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iida Group pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Iida Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sekisui House and Iida Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sekisui House $22.43 billion 0.68 $1.40 billion $1.92 11.91 Iida Group N/A N/A N/A C$172.94 0.10

Profitability

Sekisui House has higher revenue and earnings than Iida Group. Iida Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sekisui House, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sekisui House and Iida Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sekisui House 5.91% 9.48% 5.19% Iida Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Iida Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sekisui House and Iida Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sekisui House 0 0 0 0 N/A Iida Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sekisui House beats Iida Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments. It also engages in contracting of design and construction of custom detached houses, rental housing, office building, commercial buildings, and other properties; construction of reinforced concrete rental housing and commercial buildings; contracting of design and construction of civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses; subleasing, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; and sales of condominiums. Sekisui House, Ltd. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

