Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after acquiring an additional 752,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

