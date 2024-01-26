RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in RPM International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RPM International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

