Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $503.38.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $435.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

