Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Price Target at $3.49

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

Several research analysts have commented on COMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday.

Shares of COMP opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,944,208 shares of company stock valued at $76,326,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

