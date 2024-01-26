Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) & Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Vizsla Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $470,000.00 688.38 -$8.60 million ($0.24) -13.54 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -28.40

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Reserve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

19.3% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -52.91% -49.16% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gold Reserve and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 128.87%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Gold Reserve on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. Gold Reserve Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

