Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

PPL stock opened at C$46.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.99. The firm has a market cap of C$25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.230057 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 123.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

