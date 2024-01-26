ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $117.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $121.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

