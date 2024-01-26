Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

