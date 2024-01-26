Insider Selling: Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells $183,021.76 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

