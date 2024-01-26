Head-To-Head Survey: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) vs. Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ciena and Franklin Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $4.39 billion 1.71 $254.83 million $1.71 30.22 Franklin Wireless $45.95 million 0.80 -$2.86 million ($0.16) -19.63

Profitability

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ciena and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 5.81% 10.28% 5.21% Franklin Wireless -4.20% -4.86% -3.71%

Risk & Volatility

Ciena has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ciena and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 0 2 9 1 2.92 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ciena presently has a consensus price target of $59.79, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Ciena’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Summary

Ciena beats Franklin Wireless on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as 8100 coherent routing platforms; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, multi-cloud orchestration, and unified assurance and analytics services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers MCP domain controller solution, and OneControl unified management system, as well as planning tools. The company's Global Services segment provides maintenance support and training, installation and deployment, and consulting and network design services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

