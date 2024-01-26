Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Endava by 369.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.