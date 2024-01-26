Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
