Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

