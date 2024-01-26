CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.