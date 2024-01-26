Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

