Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Hold

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $525.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $460.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.67.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $562.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.78 and a 200 day moving average of $438.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $563.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,127,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.