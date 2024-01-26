Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,202 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $145,023.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $85,773.33.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after buying an additional 371,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Raymond James upgraded Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

