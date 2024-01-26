Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,202 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $145,023.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $85,773.33.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after buying an additional 371,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Raymond James upgraded Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

