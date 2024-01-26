OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $220,384.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OFS Credit stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is -666.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OCCI

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 83.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 372.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 116,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.