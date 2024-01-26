Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 10,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $31.84 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

