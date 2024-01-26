Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Joseph S. Exnicios Sells 9,857 Shares

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.4 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

