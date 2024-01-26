Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $426,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

