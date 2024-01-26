ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

