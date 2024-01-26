Benchmark Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $157.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

