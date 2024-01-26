Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.73. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

