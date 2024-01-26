Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $172.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

