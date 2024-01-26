Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 1.9 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,230.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $938.98. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.