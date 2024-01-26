American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get American Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Software

American Software Trading Up 0.2 %

AMSWA stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $401.84 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.