Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $227.85

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.32.

Several analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $183.93 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $234.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $240,703,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after acquiring an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.