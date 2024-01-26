Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 97.56%.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xenia Hotels & Resorts
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AI growth propels semiconductor stocks to new highs
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Discover leads financial stocks higher, but is trouble lurking?
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.