Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.