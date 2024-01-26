Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELIW) versus Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Financial Comparison

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Free Report) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Global Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 15.61% 34.01% 9.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 10 4 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reliance Global Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus price target of $199.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Reliance Global Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliance Global Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Global Group $18.44 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $20.72 billion 4.55 $3.05 billion $6.94 27.53

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Global Group.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Reliance Global Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.