Analyzing TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BKF Capital Group and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG 0 7 5 0 2.42

TPG has a consensus price target of $36.04, indicating a potential downside of 13.14%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.71 $2.24 million N/A N/A TPG $2.00 billion 6.41 -$56.24 million ($0.11) -377.15

This table compares BKF Capital Group and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BKF Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 2.31% 1.25% 0.98% TPG 4.91% 19.78% 7.81%

Volatility and Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TPG beats BKF Capital Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.