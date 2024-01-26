Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $37.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.
Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Carvana Trading Down 2.5 %
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
