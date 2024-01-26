Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $193.00

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average of $211.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

