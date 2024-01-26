SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
