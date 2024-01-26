SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,835 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,065,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 630,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,471,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 152.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 587,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 850.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 574,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

