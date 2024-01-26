Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

