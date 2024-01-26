Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Kirkland’s Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
