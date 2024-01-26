Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Cut by Analyst

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $20.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $424.91 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

