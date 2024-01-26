Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein Sells 34,020 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of CUK stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.
