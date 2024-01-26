Insider Selling: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $895,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $906,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $671,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $843,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $833,500.00.

Bread Financial Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

