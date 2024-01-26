Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 11,420 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,599,142.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,944,150.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12.

ABNB stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.19.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

