Critical Comparison: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digihost Technology and Consumer Portfolio Services.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.70 $4.33 million ($0.80) -1.77 Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.60 $85.98 million $2.09 4.45

This table compares Digihost Technology and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63% Consumer Portfolio Services 15.24% 21.08% 1.85%

Volatility & Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.07, meaning that its stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Digihost Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

