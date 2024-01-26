Comparing Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sezzle and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $125.57 million 1.51 -$38.09 million $0.74 44.95 Mastercard $22.24 billion 18.42 $9.93 billion $11.48 38.05

Analyst Recommendations

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sezzle and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 2 19 1 2.95

Mastercard has a consensus price target of $461.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Sezzle.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 3.22% 33.78% 2.90% Mastercard 44.85% 188.83% 28.58%

Summary

Mastercard beats Sezzle on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

