TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) vs. Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) Critical Analysis

Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirage Energy and TC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.06 TC Energy $11.52 billion 3.50 $575.36 million ($0.06) -648.25

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. TC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of TC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mirage Energy and TC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A TC Energy 0.10% 18.19% 3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mirage Energy and TC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Energy 1 5 5 0 2.36

TC Energy has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.26%. Given TC Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TC Energy is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Summary

TC Energy beats Mirage Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas. Further, the company owns or has interests in seven power generation facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 4,300 megawatts that are powered by natural gas and nuclear fuel sources located in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

