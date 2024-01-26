EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.41.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

