Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research firms have commented on RNST. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Renasant by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

